Political appointees in Imo state to own Farms - Okorocha
Political appointees in Imo state to own Farms – Okorocha

by ADMIN on Mar 21, 2017 • 41 comments
Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that political appointees in his administration and schools in the state’s school system must own farms in line with the government’s BACK TO LAND FOR AGRICULTURE policy designed to launch the state and her people back to agriculture adding that the state has no better...
Governor Okorocha flags off Women Empowerment Programme
Governor Okorocha flags off Women Empowerment Programme

by ADMIN on Mar 21, 2017 • 4 comments
Governor Rochas Okorocha’s empowerment programme for Women in the State has begun with the initial three thousand, five hundred women being issued Cheques on Monday, March 20, 2017 at the Imo International Convention Centre, Owerri out of the ten thousand women slated to benefit from the programme.   Handing over...
Ilomuanya will be banished if he continues to parade as Eze – Okorocha

by ADMIN on Mar 15, 2017 • 215 comments
Recently, we reported here that the dethroned Eze Ilomuanya would be returning to complete his tenure. Following a meeting with Governor Okorocha on Tuesday with the press, it does not seem that widely reported majestic return will be happening. On the issue of the former Chairman of the State Council of Ndi-Eze, here is what Governor Okorocha has to say: “Let me clarify, Ilomuanya is no longer an Eze, he is Mr. Ilomuanya. He is not an Eze and will no longer be an Eze, His Eze was not a proper one. Let me give you an insight, for the purpose of those who misplace fact. What Illomuanya went to Court for, is to claim that he is still the Chairman of Imo State Traditional Rulers Council. First of all, I removed him as Chairman, he wasn’t coming to meetings or attending any function so we removed him as Eze. He...
Imo 2019: Charter of Equity and Owerri zone. (POLL)
Imo 2019: Charter of Equity and Owerri zone. (POLL)

by ADMIN on Feb 28, 2017 • 43 comments
Do you agree with the argument that in line with the Imo charter of equity, an Owerri indigene should be elected as Governor in the 2019 elections to complete the first tenure of Late Evan Enwerem? Enwerem was elected governor of Imo State in 1991 and lasted for a few months during...
Okorocha pledges to sustain cordial relationship with Judiciary.
Okorocha pledges to sustain cordial relationship with Judiciary.

by ADMIN on Feb 27, 2017 • 4 comments
GOVERNMENT OF IMO STATE PRESS RELEASE   SUBJECT: GOVERNOR ROCHAS OKOROCHA SAYS HE WOULD CONTINUE TO SUSTAIN THE CORDIAL RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN HIS GOVERNMENT & THE JUDICIARY IN THE STATE Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that the relationship between the Judiciary Workers in the State and his government has remained cordial...
Ihedioha, Madumere: Who do you think should occupy Douglas House in 2019?
Ihedioha, Madumere: Who do you think should occupy Douglas House in 2019?

by ADMIN on Feb 13, 2017 • 259 comments
  Between the Deputy Governor Prince Eze Madumere and Rt.Hon Emeka Ihedioha Ejiogu, who is the man to watch to occupy Douglas House in 2019 for Owerri zone? Take our poll below and leave your comments 🙂  
2019: Would Imo state do better with an Ohakim or Araraume government?
2019: Would Imo state do better with an Ohakim or Araraume government?

by ADMIN on Feb 8, 2017 • 205 comments
The 2019 elections are not far away. In Okigwe zone, there are speculations that Senator Ifeanyi Araraume will be joining the race for the governorship seat. Former Governor, Dr Ikedi Ohakim is also one who cannot be ignored. Even though he previously announced he was stepping aside from mainstream party politics, he...
Are there any unfulfilled promises by Governor Okorocha?
Are there any unfulfilled promises by Governor Okorocha?

by ADMIN on Feb 22, 2015 • 416 comments
So there’s this radio jingle that’s been on the airwaves for sometime now. Governor Rochas Okorocha wants to know if there is anything he promised us that he is yet to deliver. If you have anything on your mind, please step forward and offload it or forever hold your peace.    ...
RE: BANISHING THREAT: Ilomuanya replies Imo State Government
RE: BANISHING THREAT: Ilomuanya replies Imo State Government

by ADMIN on Mar 20, 2017 18 Comments
The attention of Obi of Obinugwu and Chairman, Imo State and South East Councils of Traditional Rulers, HRH, Eze (Dr) Cletus Ilomuanya, CON, has been drawn to several media publications of Wednesday, March 15, 2017.In the said publications, the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha was copiously quoted as saying that he will not as usual,...
WAEC RANKING: Imo State ranks 5th
WAEC RANKING: Imo State ranks 5th

by ADMIN on Mar 19, 2017 19 Comments
The WAEC ranking of the 36 states is as below: Abia – 1st Anambra – 2nd Edo – 3rd Rivers – 4th Imo – 5th Lagos – 6th Bayelsa – 7th Delta – 8th Enugu -9th Ebonyi – 10th Ekiti – 11th Kaduna – 12th Ondo – 13th Abuja – 14th Kogi – 15th Benue...
Imo state is not indebted to any bank - Okorocha
Imo state is not indebted to any bank – Okorocha

by ADMIN on Mar 15, 2017 41 Comments
Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that the Rescue Mission Government in the State which he Superintends has not borrowed from any bank, stating that opponents of his government have been talking about his borrowing from banks because of the numerous projects his administration has executed.   Governor Okorocha gave the hint when he had a...
OPINION: Gov. Okorocha’s age caveat on Imo guber seat in 2019- By Gele Agbai

by ADMIN on Mar 12, 2017 62 Comments
  Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo State recently issued a caveat with regards to the governorship seat of his state. According to him, any one who is 50 years of age and above should do well to forget the state’s topmost political job. In the world of the state chief executive officer, indigenes jostling for...
Ugwumba Nwosu conferred title by Emir of Dass, Bauchi.
Ugwumba Nwosu conferred title by Emir of Dass, Bauchi.

by ADMIN on Mar 8, 2017 96 Comments
Chief of Staff to the Imo State Government, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has been conferred with the title of the first Dan Zaki Dass by His Royal highness Alh. Usman Bilyaminu Othman 11( Emir Of Dass ) Bauchi State. The title is noted as the first in the history of the Emirate. Accepting the honour, Nwosu dedicated...
Eze Cletus Ilomuanya returns to complete tenure.

by ADMIN on Mar 8, 2017 82 Comments
PRESS RELEASE CHAIRMANSHIP OF NDIEZE IMO Eze Ilomuanya stages back, FG,APC endorse him   A twist has developed in the long standing squabble over the Chairmanship  of Imo State Council Traditional Rulers as the erstwhile Chairman, HRH Eze (Dr)  Cletus Ilomuanya, Obi of Obinugwu , has dramatically staged a come back to complete this abridged tenure....
Okorocha salutes women as they celebrate Women's Day.
Okorocha salutes women as they celebrate Women’s Day.

by ADMIN on Mar 7, 2017 6 Comments
As women all over the world mark the International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, the Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha has extended his heartfelt goodwill wishes to the women in the State in particular and Nigerian women in general. The governor remarked that women deserve to be Celebrated for their outstanding role in preaching...
Governor Okorocha speaks out on Henry Nwabueze (Vampire)

by ADMIN on Mar 4, 2017 16 Comments
The governor of the State (Imo) Owelle Rochas Okorocha has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris for dispatching the special squad that worked in tandem with officers and men of the Imo Police Command that finally ended the ugly story of the notorious and dreaded kidnapper, Mr. Henry Chibueze alias Vampire, few weeks...
Read how Police traced killers of Chuks Okebata.
Read how Police traced killers of Chuks Okebata.

by ADMIN on Mar 2, 2017 17 Comments
The Police in Imo State have nabbed the suspected killers of Chuks  Okebata , an American veteran soldier who was robbed and murdered in Atta in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state on January 12, 2017.  At a press briefing in Owerri, the state capital on Wednesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu,...
Notorious kidnapper, Henry Chibueze aka Vampire killed by police.
Notorious kidnapper, Henry Chibueze aka Vampire killed by police.

by ADMIN on Mar 2, 2017 65 Comments
Remember the drama that played out a few weeks ago at the Federal High Court on Orlu Road when a certain Henry Chibueze a.k.a Vampire  was rescued by his colleagues from the underworld who stormed the court premises? Channels TV is reporting that Vampire has been sent off to join his ancestors. Police Special Forces...
UWAJUMOGU BAGS HONORARY FELLOWSHIP AWARD AT IMO STATE POLYTECHNIC
UWAJUMOGU BAGS HONORARY FELLOWSHIP AWARD AT IMO STATE POLYTECHNIC

by ADMIN on Feb 27, 2017 1 Comments
Senator representing Imo north senatorial district in the red chambers of the National Assembly, Distinguished Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, has been conferred with an honorary fellowship award at the Combined 5th Convocation ceremony of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo.   This is even as the school authority said that Uwajumogu was honored for the laws he...
Okorocha, Obiano reconcile at South East Governors meeting?
Okorocha, Obiano reconcile at South East Governors meeting?

by ADMIN on Feb 26, 2017 99 Comments
Governor Rochas Okorocha and his Anambra state Counterpart, Governor Willie Obiano seem to have settled their differences. Both leaders were cordial  and sat next to each other at the South East Governors meeting which held in Enugu on Sunday. If pictures are anything to go by then this is a good thing. There is power in unity!...

