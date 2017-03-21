by ADMIN
Mar 20, 2017
The attention of Obi of Obinugwu and Chairman, Imo State and South East Councils of Traditional Rulers, HRH, Eze (Dr) Cletus Ilomuanya, CON, has been drawn to several media publications of Wednesday, March 15, 2017.In the said publications, the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha was copiously quoted as saying that he will not as usual,...
Mar 19, 2017
The WAEC ranking of the 36 states is as below: Abia – 1st Anambra – 2nd Edo – 3rd Rivers – 4th Imo – 5th Lagos – 6th Bayelsa – 7th Delta – 8th Enugu -9th Ebonyi – 10th Ekiti – 11th Kaduna – 12th Ondo – 13th Abuja – 14th Kogi – 15th Benue...
Mar 15, 2017
Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that the Rescue Mission Government in the State which he Superintends has not borrowed from any bank, stating that opponents of his government have been talking about his borrowing from banks because of the numerous projects his administration has executed. Governor Okorocha gave the hint when he had a...
Mar 12, 2017
Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo State recently issued a caveat with regards to the governorship seat of his state. According to him, any one who is 50 years of age and above should do well to forget the state’s topmost political job. In the world of the state chief executive officer, indigenes jostling for...
Mar 8, 2017
Chief of Staff to the Imo State Government, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has been conferred with the title of the first Dan Zaki Dass by His Royal highness Alh. Usman Bilyaminu Othman 11( Emir Of Dass ) Bauchi State. The title is noted as the first in the history of the Emirate. Accepting the honour, Nwosu dedicated...
Mar 8, 2017
PRESS RELEASE CHAIRMANSHIP OF NDIEZE IMO Eze Ilomuanya stages back, FG,APC endorse him A twist has developed in the long standing squabble over the Chairmanship of Imo State Council Traditional Rulers as the erstwhile Chairman, HRH Eze (Dr) Cletus Ilomuanya, Obi of Obinugwu , has dramatically staged a come back to complete this abridged tenure....
Mar 7, 2017
As women all over the world mark the International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, the Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha has extended his heartfelt goodwill wishes to the women in the State in particular and Nigerian women in general. The governor remarked that women deserve to be Celebrated for their outstanding role in preaching...
Mar 4, 2017
The governor of the State (Imo) Owelle Rochas Okorocha has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris for dispatching the special squad that worked in tandem with officers and men of the Imo Police Command that finally ended the ugly story of the notorious and dreaded kidnapper, Mr. Henry Chibueze alias Vampire, few weeks...
Mar 2, 2017
The Police in Imo State have nabbed the suspected killers of Chuks Okebata , an American veteran soldier who was robbed and murdered in Atta in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state on January 12, 2017. At a press briefing in Owerri, the state capital on Wednesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu,...
Mar 2, 2017
Remember the drama that played out a few weeks ago at the Federal High Court on Orlu Road when a certain Henry Chibueze a.k.a Vampire was rescued by his colleagues from the underworld who stormed the court premises? Channels TV is reporting that Vampire has been sent off to join his ancestors. Police Special Forces...
Feb 27, 2017
Senator representing Imo north senatorial district in the red chambers of the National Assembly, Distinguished Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, has been conferred with an honorary fellowship award at the Combined 5th Convocation ceremony of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo. This is even as the school authority said that Uwajumogu was honored for the laws he...
Feb 26, 2017
Governor Rochas Okorocha and his Anambra state Counterpart, Governor Willie Obiano seem to have settled their differences. Both leaders were cordial and sat next to each other at the South East Governors meeting which held in Enugu on Sunday. If pictures are anything to go by then this is a good thing. There is power in unity!...