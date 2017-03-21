ALL BLOGS RE: BANISHING THREAT: Ilomuanya replies Imo State Government The attention of Obi of Obinugwu and Chairman, Imo State and South East Councils of Traditional Rulers, HRH, Eze (Dr) Cletus Ilomuanya, CON, has been drawn to several media publications of Wednesday, March 15, 2017.In the said publications, the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha was copiously quoted as saying that he will not as usual,...

ALL BLOGS WAEC RANKING: Imo State ranks 5th The WAEC ranking of the 36 states is as below: Abia – 1st Anambra – 2nd Edo – 3rd Rivers – 4th Imo – 5th Lagos – 6th Bayelsa – 7th Delta – 8th Enugu -9th Ebonyi – 10th Ekiti – 11th Kaduna – 12th Ondo – 13th Abuja – 14th Kogi – 15th Benue...

ALL BLOGS Imo state is not indebted to any bank – Okorocha Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that the Rescue Mission Government in the State which he Superintends has not borrowed from any bank, stating that opponents of his government have been talking about his borrowing from banks because of the numerous projects his administration has executed. Governor Okorocha gave the hint when he had a...

ALL BLOGS OPINION: Gov. Okorocha’s age caveat on Imo guber seat in 2019- By Gele Agbai Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo State recently issued a caveat with regards to the governorship seat of his state. According to him, any one who is 50 years of age and above should do well to forget the state’s topmost political job. In the world of the state chief executive officer, indigenes jostling for...

ALL BLOGS Ugwumba Nwosu conferred title by Emir of Dass, Bauchi. Chief of Staff to the Imo State Government, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has been conferred with the title of the first Dan Zaki Dass by His Royal highness Alh. Usman Bilyaminu Othman 11( Emir Of Dass ) Bauchi State. The title is noted as the first in the history of the Emirate. Accepting the honour, Nwosu dedicated...

ALL BLOGS Eze Cletus Ilomuanya returns to complete tenure. PRESS RELEASE CHAIRMANSHIP OF NDIEZE IMO Eze Ilomuanya stages back, FG,APC endorse him A twist has developed in the long standing squabble over the Chairmanship of Imo State Council Traditional Rulers as the erstwhile Chairman, HRH Eze (Dr) Cletus Ilomuanya, Obi of Obinugwu , has dramatically staged a come back to complete this abridged tenure....

ALL BLOGS Okorocha salutes women as they celebrate Women’s Day. As women all over the world mark the International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, the Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha has extended his heartfelt goodwill wishes to the women in the State in particular and Nigerian women in general. The governor remarked that women deserve to be Celebrated for their outstanding role in preaching...

ALL BLOGS Governor Okorocha speaks out on Henry Nwabueze (Vampire) The governor of the State (Imo) Owelle Rochas Okorocha has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris for dispatching the special squad that worked in tandem with officers and men of the Imo Police Command that finally ended the ugly story of the notorious and dreaded kidnapper, Mr. Henry Chibueze alias Vampire, few weeks...

ALL BLOGS Read how Police traced killers of Chuks Okebata. The Police in Imo State have nabbed the suspected killers of Chuks Okebata , an American veteran soldier who was robbed and murdered in Atta in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state on January 12, 2017. At a press briefing in Owerri, the state capital on Wednesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu,...

ALL BLOGS Notorious kidnapper, Henry Chibueze aka Vampire killed by police. Remember the drama that played out a few weeks ago at the Federal High Court on Orlu Road when a certain Henry Chibueze a.k.a Vampire was rescued by his colleagues from the underworld who stormed the court premises? Channels TV is reporting that Vampire has been sent off to join his ancestors. Police Special Forces...

ALL BLOGS UWAJUMOGU BAGS HONORARY FELLOWSHIP AWARD AT IMO STATE POLYTECHNIC Senator representing Imo north senatorial district in the red chambers of the National Assembly, Distinguished Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, has been conferred with an honorary fellowship award at the Combined 5th Convocation ceremony of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo. This is even as the school authority said that Uwajumogu was honored for the laws he...